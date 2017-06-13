If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Elections | 13 June 2017 09:43 CET

Osun APC postpones Senatorial By-election Primaries again

By Nofisat Marindoti, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its primaries for Osun West senatorial district by-election again for the second time in three days.

The primaries was earlier scheduled to hold yesterday(Monday) was postponed till today, Tuesday, following the protest against disqualification of one of the aspirants, Senator Mudasiru Hussein on Sunday by the screening committee.

However, Hussein was cleared by the National Working Committee of the APC on Monday evening.

The Nigerian Voice learnt that the APC postponed the primaries to Wednesday for proper planning.

Otunba Ademola Adeleke will now contest the ticket of the Party with Hussein.


