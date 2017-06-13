Ukah Woos Investors, Says Delta Safe Haven For Investing

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah has advocated that the state is a safe place for serious minded investors come in and do business without fear of molestation from any quarter.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Ukah, made the assertion in his office while playing host to a delegation from Elizade Toyota Nigeria Limited, Asaba branch.

The Commissioner noted with satisfaction that the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, have been working assiduously to make the state conducive for business through effective coordination of the State Security operatives.

Mr. Ukah further stated that Delta State Government has been patronizing Elizade Toyota Nigeria because the government and the company have a good working relationship.

He expressed hope that the new management team would continue to relate with the government to foster the already existing business relationship.

The Branch Manager and Team Leader of the delegation, Mr. Patrick Ogbozor, thanked the Commissioner for his reception saying that the visit was to intimate the ministry of their products and also the need to revitalize their relationship.

He rejoiced with the state government on the giant strides recorded in the past two years of the Governor Okowa administration.