Give a Gift of Hope to a Prisoner:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) calls upon people of good-will to provide an in kind gift donation to a prisoner and family during such a blessed time during the holy month of Ramadan. Giving to those less fortunate and those in need is a noble act of humanity. Become a Gift Sponsor to fellow humans who are in the prison system separated from their families and children. Suggested donation is $50.00 for each prisoner/inmate.

"Incarceration is hard on prisoners and their families- particularly during special occasions such as Ramadan. Prisoners need be rehabilitated and kind gestures of care go a long way in giving the prisoners hope for a rehabilitated life upon release. A small donation this Ramadan goes a long way in restoring hope to the prisoners and their families," said Imam Mustapha Elturk, AHRC Executive Board member.

This "GIFT" will help those behind bars connect with the outside world embracing our common humanity. AHRC asks all to help promote this Prisoner & Family Ramadan Gift program. This year's program will continue the goal of seeking donations and support to help bring a smile to a prisoner in jail and bring some hope to those behind bars.

Your donation is truly appreciated. If you know of someone who may need our support, please contact us. Please donate on line via www.ahrcusa.org or mail your donation to

AHRC- Prisoner and Family Aid Gift

American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA)

13530 Michigan Ave # 332 (258), Dearborn, MI 48126