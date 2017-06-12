Drug Baron, Six Others Remanded For Stalling Court Proceeding

An Asaba High Court Wednesday has ordered the remand of one Dennis Chukwuendum Igunuya A.K.A. Ogbonku an alleged drug baron in Prison Custody for failing to appear in Court after information was duly served on him and six others to appear in court to stand trial for the offence of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, arson and malicious damage.

The accused person who was brought to Court on Wednesday after being arrested by Police at the Abbi Divisional Police Station consequent upon a bench warrant for his arrest by the Court, made an oral application for bail through his Counsel J.J. Anigabor Esq. on the grounds of ill health, that the family of the accused has been taking him from one trado-medical home to another for solution to an unknown mysterious sickness. The defense Counsel also told the Court that the accused was never served information, adding that his client was a responsible Nigerian Citizen and when granted bail will be available for trial.

Prosecuting Lawyer, a Principal State Counsel from the Ministry of Justice, while opposing the bail application, told the Court that there was proof of service in the records of the Court that the accused person and six others were duly served. He further informed the Court that from the conduct of the accused person whom according to the prosecuting Counsel, was violent and resisted being arrested by the Police. He said the accused person who engaged the Police in a fight during his arrest, when granted bail would not be available for trial.

In her ruling, the trial Judge agreed with the oral submission of the prosecuting Counsel by refusing the bail application and ordered that the accused be remanded at the Ogwashi-Uku Prisons.

The Court also issued an arrest warrant on the second accused person; one Dennis Ebeigide Okwedei said to be a staff of Fasapillars Limited, a sub-contractor to Seplat Petroleum Development Company for failing to appear in Court after being served with the charge sheet consequent upon an application by Prosecuting Counsel from the Department of Public Prosecutions.

The administrative bail earlier granted to the eleven accused persons, Dennis Chukwuedum Igunuya a.k.a. Ogbonku, Dennis Ebeigide Okwedei, Numga Anim, Christian Obanumuen, Sunday Anim, Sylverster Okolocha, Nje Ifeanyichukwu, Ogochukwu Omenogho, Nwanbuwe Kelvin and Ikhuoma Emeke by the Police had earlier been revoked by the same Court on the 3rd day of May, 2017. The case was further adjoined to 26th day of June, 2017 for plea.