If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nigeria | 12 June 2017 20:01 CET

AUDIO: COULD THIS BE REAL? ALLEGED GOV. KASHIM SHETTIMA'S SOURED COMMENTARIES

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

The social media is awash with audio circulating round alleging soured commentaries by the Governor of Borno State.

Could this be a mischief or real. The critical issue in the audio is the message. We think that who ever made the commentaries as captured in the audio is not fair to the good people of the Northern part of Nigeria who do not perceieve their Southern brothers as was portrayed in the audio. In our opinion, the commentaries should be condemned in its entirety. Listen and sieve.




I DON T NEED ANY LIGHT WHILE STANDING IN THE SUNSHINE
By: OLD BOGISS-GERMANY

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists