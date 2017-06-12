AUDIO: COULD THIS BE REAL? ALLEGED GOV. KASHIM SHETTIMA'S SOURED COMMENTARIES

The social media is awash with audio circulating round alleging soured commentaries by the Governor of Borno State.

Could this be a mischief or real. The critical issue in the audio is the message. We think that who ever made the commentaries as captured in the audio is not fair to the good people of the Northern part of Nigeria who do not perceieve their Southern brothers as was portrayed in the audio. In our opinion, the commentaries should be condemned in its entirety. Listen and sieve.





