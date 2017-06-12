Osun APC postpones by-election primary for Adeleke's replacement

The All Progress Congress (APC), has officially announced the postponement of the Osun West senatorial by-election primary.

The primary election which is expected to produce the party candidate for the July 8 Osun west senatorial by-election will now hold on Tuesday, June 13th.

This accordingly to the chairman of the screening committee, Hon. Sanusi Rikiji was due to the fact that the national working committee of the party would have to take a decision on the findings of the appeal committee.

While addressing the press conference in Osogbo, Rikiji affirmed the disqualification of senator Mudashir Hussein from contesting in the scheduled primary election due to non-compliance with the provisions of the party guidelines and constitution.

He therefore, urged politicians wishing to contest for election to study the rules of the game before venturing into it.

He added that the venue of primary still remain the Distinguish Event Centre, Egbedore local government area of the state.

It would be recalled that Senator Hussein was on Sunday disqualified by the screening committee, leaving the younger brother of the late Isiaka Adeleke as the sole aspirant.

The Rikiji led screening committee in a letter said it disqualified Mudashir Hussein for being a cabinet member in Osun state contrary to the APC 2014 guidelines which provide that ” aspirants seeking public office on its platform shall not have remained an employee of the public service within 30 days proceeding."

The APC Appeal Committee led by Alhaji Abdullahi Bello has dismissed an appeal filed by Sen. Mudashiru Hussein.