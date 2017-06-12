KOGI: CONSTITUENTS VOW TO RECALL KOGI HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER FOR MOBILISING HIS LOYALIST TO SIGN SENATOR DINO's RECALL REGISTER

Thousands of constituents from Kabba/Bunu State Constituency of Kogi State, today, disowned Honorable Mathew Ojo Kolawole for mobilizing his loyalist to recall Senator Dino Melaye and non performance since he has been in the Assembly

The protest is coming from Kabba/Bunu APC Youths, who have warned the Majority leader to stop mobilising youths against their senator, face his dwindling political career. The group made their statement through their spokesman, Michael Adekunle.

A letter addressed to the Resident Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kogi State and Resident Electoral Officer, Kabba/Bunu Local Government of Kogi State, constituents are requesting INEC to provide a recall forms for the removal of Kolawole.

Adekunle signed the letter on behalf of the constituents which stated: “In pursuance to section 110A and B of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) which empowers mandate givers to recall their member of House of Assembly whose activities fall short of expectations and not a promise keeper; we write to request for forms; to initiate process to recall Hon. Mathew kolawole, Member of Kogi State House of Assembly (KGSHA) representing Kabba/Bunu Constituency.”

The letter added: “Some of the reasons responsible for our intention is to invoke the recall clause bordered on insensitivity, lack of constant report of activities of the house to its constituency, failure on oversight functions and sundry behaviour unbefitting of a lawmaker.”

The constituents, who also stormed the state secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lokoja, also vowed to recall the lawmaker from the house.

Speaking on behalf of the APC youths, a Chieftain of the party, Oladele Ojo, said members of the party from Kabba and Bunu were convinced that KOLAWOLE had committed a political suicide and that the appropriate punishment was to disown and recall him from the Kogi State House of Assembly.

“It is a gross unethical misconduct for a prominent member of the APC like him to make such a declaration on Senator Dino Melaye. If not for anything, at least they belonged to the same party. If we allow KOLAWOLE to go scot free, that would set a bad precedent and spell doom for APC’s in the future,”

“As far as I know, Kolawole cannot boast or claim to have executed constituency project that were worth N5m. for the past two years he has execute a single project in his constituency. Recalling him is the way out. we see no reason why he should be addressed as our representative.” he said.

Oladele stated that the people of Kabba/Bunu local government were fully behind Senator Dino Melaye and would remain with him.

In his remarks, Chairman, All Progressives Congress(APC) Kogi state chapter, Alhaji Haddy Amoto said the action of the legislator would be fully investigated by the party.

“We will act as requested by thousands of the constituents. You have voted him into power, he betrayed you and you disowned him. The leadership of the party will ensure that every action of misconduct must be thoroughly probed,” he assured.