June 11; Osun Assembly Calls for Protection of Democracy

Osun State House of Assembly, under the leadership of the Speaker, Honourable Najeem Salaam has said the current Nigeria democracy must be protected with all diligence so as not to encourage the incursion of military rule in the country again.

He said any sloppiness would override June 12, 1993 struggle that led to the change witnessed in Nigeria political landscape via the 2015 general elections after years of relentless and unwavering struggle for true democracy.

A statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye on Sunday, to commemorate the June 12 struggle, said the change in the Nigeria political landscape, was not a coincidence, but a consequence of sacrifice made by courageous gladiators who led from the front to entrench democracy in Nigeria.

The parliament stressed that the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was freely and fairly decided by Nigerian across all divides and the supreme sacrifice paid by the symbol of the struggle, Chief Moshood Kasimawo Abiola must not be in vain.

Noting that the struggle remains the cornerstone of the country’s democracy, it said, executive as well as Judiciary must strive to retain the change through patriotism, and resistance of any attempt directly or indirectly to allow military incursion in Nigeria again.

According to Assembly, the current economic recession in the country requires the responsibility of all irrespective of political, tribal or religious background to restore the economy, with a view to further building confidence in the democratic system and permanently knock out military regime option in the leadership of the country.

The Assembly, according to the statement said, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has laid a strong foundation for good governance and dividend of democracy, particularly through the fight against insurgency, fight against corruption, and formulation of effective economic policy.

“Every stakeholder from the lawmakers, executive and Judiciary and other political office holders, generality of the citizenry has the responsibility of making sacrifice and seek that we work together towards building a nation that will see to the strengthening of the change vision”

“In the spirit of June 12, Nigerians must speak up against any form of financial recklessness and expose corruption in high places, even beyond the benefit that would be derived from the ‘Whistle-blowing Policy’ of the Federal Government”

“This is one of the ways we can rekindle the spirit of June 12 and be devoted to democracy and Nigeria." Osun parliament stressed.

Stressing that no change comes easy, the Assembly insisted that the success of government would automatically translate to success of the citizenry