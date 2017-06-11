Photos: Kidnap Kingpin Evans’ Mansions In Lagos & Family Photos

One of Evans’ houses in Magodo

The Police have released the photographs of the two houses owned in Lagos by billionaire kidnap kingpin, Evans.

The houses are all located in Magodo Estate in Lagos. Evans, whose real name is Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, also has two four-bedroom duplexes in Accra Ghana.

The second house owned by Evans in Magodo

Evans, the kingpin was arrested in his mansion in Magodo estate in Lagos on Saturday by the police Joint Special Forces led by the Intelligence Response Team, the Lagos State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Technical and Intelligent Unit of the Force under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State.

Evans being quizzed by reporters

The police described Evans, a native of Nnewi, “as the vicious leader of a highly organised kidnap-for-ransom syndicate and criminal gang terrorising and responsible for several kidnap of notable/prominent Nigerians in Lagos State, including the Western, Eastern, South-South and some Northern States”.

“He has his gangs active and spread across these mentioned states”, the police said.

wife and children of Evans in South Africa