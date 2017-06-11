Edo North Development: We Have Identified The Missing Link....Alimikhena

The deputy chief whip of the Senate and Senator Representing Edo North Senator Francis Alimikhena has identify absent of sub structure for industrial activities as the main bane that has stagnate the economic development of the area and youth unemployment in the past years.

Senator Alimikhena who was speaking at the Igarra Public Field in Akoko-Edo at the weekend as part of the continuation of his Senatorial empowerment program and Constituency briefing, described Akoko-Edo as a blessed and endowed land that is full of untapped natural resources and promise to facilitate the presence of government to the area in order to attract development in no distance time. The Senator who said he has identify the cause of the slow development of the area, maintained that " Edo North is strategically located with networking of road to facilitate movement of goods and people to the North, South East as well as the South -South Geo Political Zone. "We have no justification whatsoever not to benefit from the commercial nature of our district. He explained that his infrastructural development efforts targeted at attracting investors to the area who will take advantage of the industrial sub- structure for the establishment of industry, will soon yield the needed result.

He promise to make Edo North Investors delight by ensuring necessary development initiative in order for private sector to take over the driving seat of the economy of Edo North. "It is not the duty of government to be in business but to create enabling environment for investors to invest". Edo North has energetic working population with a vast arable land crisscrossed by rivers, stream and investment in power transmission and distribution facilities for the smooth and efficient take off of industries. We have fertile land for Agricultural product and produced. Soon as we complete the ongoing infrastructural development which will Constitute the basis for industrial sub structure for business activities, we will give attention to youth training and skill acquisition centre to enable us produced the human resources that will be required by industry.

While thanking Governor Godwin Obaseki for his developmental initiative and politics of development the Edo North Senator said Godwin Obaseki has not Loosed focus from his Campaign promises. He is Consistent and we have faith in his ability to Industrialized the entire State. As law makers, we will give him all the necessary support and encouragement to fast track his developmental initiative. Senator Alimikhena who also appealed to the people of Edo North to be patient with the APC Government, expressed confidence that the 2017 budget will Sink the ongoing recession and reposition the nation in record time. Nigeria was brutally destroyed by the opposition party for more than sixteen years and we cannot expect an overnight transformation from the Buhari's administration. "But i can boldly assured Nigerians that the faithful implementation of this 2017 budget will sink all our hardship, struggle and recession" Alimikhena said.

Recounting his achievement in his two years in the Senate, the Edo North Senator outline several Bills that he has sponsored, co sponsor and motions move as part of his contribution in making good laws for Nigeria. He also outlined key projects which he has attracted to Edo North Senatorial District from the 2016 Budget with the assurance that the 2017 budget which will soon be ready for implementation is pregnant with more infrastructural projects all across Edo North. The law maker in a Press release by his aide Benjamin Atu expressed the urgent need for tolorance in the empowerment process which he said was meant to improve upon the economic life of the beneficiaries. He appealed to beneficiary to effectively deploy the items given to them and those who are yet to benefit will have their turn in no distance time he assured.