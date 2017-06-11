Accidents atop Flyover Justify plans for Barricade

The frequency of accidents involving articulated vehicles and trucks on top the magnificent Flyovers in Awka capital city lends credence to the government decision to erect barricade restricting heavy and articulated vehicles from climbing and descending the bridge. Another accident involving a moving truck and an SUV occurred early Sunday atop Arooma. Reports indicate that occupants of the SUV were evacuated to hospital by the traffic authorities.

It would be recalled that attempts have been made to prevent such incident in the past with the installation of warning signs. But the warnings have been ignored by some heavy duty vehicles. See photo of the accident scene…