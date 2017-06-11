OSAF congratulates Basiru, Akinola on Appointments as commissioners in Osun

Osogbo-born profesionals under the aegis of Osogbo Affairs Foundation (OSAF), have congratulated two indigenes of Osogbo, Dr. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru and Professor (Mrs) Grace Oluyemisi Akinola who were recently appointed as Commissioners in Osun state.

In a statement jointly signed by its Convener, Prince Hameed Oyegbade and Chairman, Steering Committee, Barrister Abdulrahman Okunade, the group described the appointments of the two indigenes of Osogbo by Governor Rauf Aregbesola, as a right and laudable decision, given the appointees' pedigrees in their respective fields.

The group expressed delight over the appointment of Dr Ajibola as the Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

OSAF also expressed joy on the appointment of Prof Akinola as the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Higher Education, Bursary and Scholarship respectively.

The professionals further expressed confidence that the presence of the duo of Dr. Basiru and Professor Akinola would contribute in no small measure to the success of the present administration in the state.

The group commended Governor Aregbesola's decision to appoint the two professionals, and assured the governor that he would not be disappointed for so doing.

"We sincerely wish to congratulate our brother and sister, Dr. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, the newly appointed Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for the State of Osun and Prof. (Mrs.) Grace Oluyemisi Akinola, Special Adviser to the Governor of the State of Osun on Higher Education, Bursary and Scholarship, on their appointments."

The group also expressed its confidence in the duo of Basiru (PhD) who is a practising attorney and a law lecturer; and Professor Akinola who was until her appointment the Acting Dean of Students Affairs at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, as competent hands that would not disappoint the governor in the discharge of their assigned duties.

"We have no doubt in our minds that their coming on board as members of the state executive council, alongside other members will impact positively and help the Governor achieve his set goals before the expiration of his tenure in office.

"We convey our best wishes to them as they resume at their respective desks at the State Government Secretariat, Osogbo. We also pray God to continue to protect them and their families as they join hands with the Governor to move the state forward." the group concluded.