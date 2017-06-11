COMMUNIQUE OF A MEETING OF THE IGBO CIVIL SOCIETY COALITION HELD IN ENUGU ON JUNE 10, 2017

That the coalition condemns in no uncertain terms, the ultimatum issued Ndi-Igbo by the Coalition of Arewa Youths and endorsed by Northern Elders Forum to leave the Northern Nigeria on or before October 1, 2017 and the threat of violence accompanying that ultimatum; but at the same time welcomes it whole heartedly as one of the greatest things that ever happened to the Igbo nation. The coalition, therefore, appeals to Ndi-Igbo in the North not to repeat the mistake of 1966, because the N50 trillion Igbo investment to develop the North, of which we appeal to all Igbos in the North to carefully document theirs, cannot be compared to the life of a singleIgbo.