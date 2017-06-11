COMMUNIQUE OF A MEETING OF THE IGBO CIVIL SOCIETY COALITION HELD IN ENUGU ON JUNE 10, 2017
The Igbo Civil society Coalition comprising civil society organizations and activists from the Igbo nation met in Enugu, today, June 10, 2017 to appraise the current political developments in the nation. After a five hour brain storming session, the coalition resolved as follows:
To henceforth advance the fundamental human rights of Ndigbo and other like minded peoples.
That the coalition condemns in no uncertain terms, the ultimatum issued Ndi-Igbo by the Coalition of Arewa Youths and endorsed by Northern Elders Forum to leave the Northern Nigeria on or before October 1, 2017 and the threat of violence accompanying that ultimatum; but at the same time welcomes it whole heartedly as one of the greatest things that ever happened to the Igbo nation. The coalition, therefore, appeals to Ndi-Igbo in the North not to repeat the mistake of 1966, because the N50 trillion Igbo investment to develop the North, of which we appeal to all Igbos in the North to carefully document theirs, cannot be compared to the life of a singleIgbo.
Ndigbo wholeheartedly accept the call by the Arewa groups for everyone to go their separate ways. We are therefore calling on all Igbos in various positions of power and responsibility to make immediate and effective arrangements for the protection of all Igbo persons in the context of the fullest implementation of that ultimatum.
Signed:
Prof. ObasiIgwe- Igbo Academia
Comrade Larry Oguego- Human Rights Volunteers Corps
Comrade Ibuchukwu Ezike- Civil Liberties Organization
Emmanuel Acha- Youth Forum for Social Change
Comrade AbiaOnyike-Media Centre for Democratic Dialogue
Barr. Chinenye Akubuilo-Inter Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law
Princewill Okorie-Association for Public Policy Analysis
Comrade Paulinus Okoro-AIFPU
Pastor Elvis Okolie- Civil Society Network
Comrade Okechukwu Orji-Centre for Youth Care & Human Rights Awareness.
Prof. Smart Otu-Igbo Academia
Mazi Ikechukwu Bismarck Oji, MNSE- Centre for the Advancement of Literacy & Leadership (CALL)
Eric Eyutchae- Igbo Intelligentsia Group
Nsude Godwsill –Gloxina Foundation