June 12: Fayose declares public holiday

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared tomorrow, Monday,

June 12, 2017 as Public Holiday to mark the 24th year of the June 12,

1993 presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola.

In a statement issued on Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said it was

in the spirit of a united Southwest States and the Yoruba nation

agenda to speak with one voice at all times.

Governor Fayose, who made the declaration in a state broadcast, noted

that his action was in line with the united spirit of the Yoruba

nation.

According to him, his administration is taking the step for the first

time to align with other South Western States that had done the same,

noting that "the interest of the people being represented supersedes

political or economic interests."

He said, "we will continue to represent the interest of our people in

line with proper collaboration and unity of purpose of the South

Western states."

Fayose noted that the struggle for June 12 will continue and be passed

on to the next generation until it is recognised nationally.