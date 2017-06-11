June 12: Fayose declares public holiday
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared tomorrow, Monday,
June 12, 2017 as Public Holiday to mark the 24th year of the June 12,
1993 presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola.
In a statement issued on Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said it was
in the spirit of a united Southwest States and the Yoruba nation
agenda to speak with one voice at all times.
Governor Fayose, who made the declaration in a state broadcast, noted
that his action was in line with the united spirit of the Yoruba
nation.
According to him, his administration is taking the step for the first
time to align with other South Western States that had done the same,
noting that "the interest of the people being represented supersedes
political or economic interests."
He said, "we will continue to represent the interest of our people in
line with proper collaboration and unity of purpose of the South
Western states."
Fayose noted that the struggle for June 12 will continue and be passed
on to the next generation until it is recognised nationally.