Youth Day: Don’t fail to key into New Skills Obiano Urges Youths

The governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has urged the youths not to miss any opportunity to acquire new skills as a means of personal development and route to gainful employment. Governor Obiano made the call on Sunday at the 2017 Diocesan World Youth Day celebration at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Awka, Anambra State.

The governor, who was represented by his wife Ebelechukwu, told the youths that white-collar job is no longer enough for the teaming youth population and advised them to take advantage of government sponsored Skills acquisition training programmes. Said he:

“The government is tackling unemployment headlong by providing automatic employment to physically challenged persons and training those ready to learn new skills that would eventually qualify them to practice what they learnt and excel and thereafter employ others. We all know that the civil service is for everyone but when you learn something new, it becomes yours forever. That is the new spirit of enterprise we encourage among our youths.”

Obiano drew attention of the youths to opportunities for employment in emerging firms in Anambra as a result of the investment attracted by his government in various sectors. He explained that the companies which are setting up will eventually employ over seventy percent of their worker-force from among the youths especially those with requisite skills.

The governor assured that the prevailing peace and stability in Anambra is being sustained with steadfast commitment to the maintenance of the safety of lives and property of Ndi Anambra. According to Obiano;

“We all know that the election is fast approaching and there may be temptation to lure some of you into engaging in acts likely to heat-up the state. My advice to you is to resist and stand for what is good for your sake and good of our state. You are the leaders of tomorrow and I wish to assure you that the welfare of youths is paramount on the government agenda that is why my cabinet is made-up of 60% percent youth.”

On a personal note, Mrs. Obiano explained how her NGO, Caring family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) supports the Obiano administration by providing succor for the less privileged, indigent widows as well as the training and empowerment of women and youths. She noted that over 2500 persons have been trained and empowered in various skills and urged the youths to brace-up for the challenges ahead by being prayerful as true Catholics and working hard to achieve their dream.

She also praised the contributions of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) administration in the last eleven years to the growth and development of Anambra State, stressing that the Obiano is assuring Ndi Anambra of his commitment to sustaining the excellence in the years ahead.

In his Homily, ‎Catholic Bishop of Awka, His Lordship Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor represented by the Chancellor to the Bishop, Rev. Francis Chidume, also called on the youths to take advantage of the opportunities created by the state government, whom he described as a hardworking governor committed to the development of Anambra State. He urged the wealthy to embrace the governor’s call for Akuluo uno to help develop our state especially at this time of uncertainty in our nation.

Bishop Ezeokafor stated that the observation of the solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity is an important landmark in the history of the church. He explained that the mystery of God the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit was made clear during creation, with man called upon to exercise dominion over God’s creation. Furthermore, he said that the Christian life begins in the Trinity, comes from the Trinity and is destined to end in Trinity.

The highpoint of the celebration after the Mass is the award of the Most Youth Friendly Governor Award to His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano.

