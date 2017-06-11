Fayose condemns Northern Youths ultimatum to Igbos to leave north

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has condemned the ultimatum

given by some Northern youths to the Igbos living in the North to

leave the region, saying;"such reckless pronouncement could only come

from a group of irresponsible and jobless youths."

Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New

Media, Lere Olayinka said in a statement issued on Sunday, that the

governor chided the Northern youths for making such pronouncement at a

time Nigerians needed to join hands together for the development of

the nation.

Governor Fayose, who also condemned the Northern elders who openly

endorsed the action of the youths, appealed to the Igbo people of the

Southeast to remain calm even in the face of provocation, noting that

"Nigeria is greater than any set of people."

The governor, who lamented that Nigeria was now more divided than ever

before, said; "Rather than giving open support to the youths, the

northern elders should have supported the Northern States governors in

condemning the youths and calling for their arrest."

He chided the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government

on it's inability to foster unity among Nigerians, citing the handling

of the Fulani herdsmen menace as a pointer to the federal government's

non-chalant attitude to serious national issues bordering on the

oneness of the country.

"I have said it times without number that Nigeria is now more divided

than ever in the last two years.

"The APC led administration has allowed this country to fall apart.

Have you ever seen a country where the president will openly

categorize its citizens' access to government patronage into 97

percent of those who voted for him and and five percent of those who

didn't?

"It is for unguarded utterances and actions like these that our unity

as a country is no longer like before", Fayose submitted.

He advised the President and his henchmen to live up to expectations

and ensure a more united Nigeria in order to avoid an embattled future

for the unborn children.

Fayose said, "we must go back and chart a way forward. We must talk on

how we want to live together. Nigeria is drifting and it is not in our

interest."