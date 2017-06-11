Group Wants IGP To Investigate Death Of Late Kano INEC REC

The Inspector General Police, Ibrahim Idris has been urged to order investigation into the death of late Kano Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Alhaji Munkaila Abdullahi who died with his wife and two daughters in a fire outbreak widely considered ‘strange and ‘suspicious’ on 3rdApril, 2015.

A civil rights group under the auspices Justice and Fairness Coalition in a statement made available on Sunday in Abuja, jointly signed by Comrade Adamu Musa Auta coordinator general and Prince Adeleke Adeojo gave its final status report on the death of the INEC REC.

The group in its letter said: "Sir, you will recall that on 3rdApril 2015, Alhaji Munkaila Abdullahi , the resident commissioner of the INEC for Kano State died, together with his wife and two daughters in a fire outbreak, barely six days after he oversaw and supervised the conduct of the Presidential Election in Kano State which was won by General Muhammadu Buhari of the APC , now Nigeria’s elected president.”

“The reason why the fire incident was and is still troubling are legion, thus necessitating making public final status report of the Police investigation; a comprehensive technical and narrative report that should contain full pictorials of the incident, result of autopsy and other forensic examinations of the bodies, forensic account of the scene of occurrence, interview with first responders, neighbors, media, staff of INEC office in Kano State, subordinate and superior colleagues, family members, indeed of the full range of investigative work that did not rule out any motive about why such tragic event occurred.”

The group said it has been working on the report for months, carrying out own investigation and gathering all necessary evidence. “No amount of pressure, intimidation or threat to our lives will deter us. We are prepared to lay down our lives for such a worthy cause and do so as long as it furthers the cause of human liberty, rule of law and the defence of human rights and dignity,” it said.

It also said failure by the IGP to look into the final status report of the case, of which he was Commissioner Of Police, Kano State then, it will be compelled to write to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives, petition the International Criminal Court and also mobilize a coalition of civil society, labour, media and human rights activists against the him.