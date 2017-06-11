BEING A COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF FEDERATION OF EKITI STATE STUDENTS’ UNION NATIONAL CONGRESS HELD ON 9TH JUNE, 2017 AT COLLEGE OF HEALTH TECHNOLOGY, AKURE, ONDO STATE, NIGERIA. .

Preamble:

Federation of Ekiti State Students Union (FESSU) remains the umbrella body of all Ekiti indigenous students studying in all institutes of learning both home and diaspora. We are major stakeholders and we form the most powerful constituency in the political distribution of the state. The executives are saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the adequate welfarism of Ekiti state students. We serve as intermediary between the state government, other relevant bodies and the students’ populace. .

The National congress which held between 1:44pm and 4:50pm on the 9th June, 2017 at the College of Health Technology, Akure had the following matters for discussion and resolutions:

1. STATE OF THE NATION:

- That the Economic state of the Nation is highly regrettable. The congress thus called the Federal government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the stability of the Nation’s economy without any further delay.

- The congress condemned Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), for issuing ultimatum to Igbos to vacate the northern part of the Nation, describing it as a threat to the nation’s security and sustainability of good governance.

- That the continual absence of President Muhammadu Buhari within the country on the ground of indisposition (illness) has become unbearable to Nigerians, called on the Federal Government to make public, the status of health of the President. Urging further that the President should honourably resign, if the chronic ailment persists and he is unable to perform his constitutional duties.

- That the decision of the 36 Governors in the Nation is commendable, with regards to the payment of workers’ salaries with the Paris club fund they are expecting, urging them further to stand by their words and act in accordance with it

- That the Federal Government of Nigeria is commended for naming the only Federal University in Ekiti State after the Elder Statesman Late General Adeyinka Adebayo, described it as a right step in the right direction.

- That Ekiti Students are in support of the Federal Government’s fight against corruption, urging anyone with corruption charge(s) to joyfully respond to the allegation, rather than seeking black-market injunction to wave off the process of prosecuting him/ her

2. STATE OF THE STATE

- That the government of Ekiti State, under the leadership of Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose is commended over the achievement of various developmental projects. Urging the governor to, despite the economic hardship pay the salaries of the state workers.

- That the State government is applauded for immortalizing General Adeyinka Adebayo, thereby naming the State governor’s lodge and General Hospital Iyin after him.

- EKITI 2018: - That students and youths should shun violence and other actions that may expose their life into jeopardy before, during and after the Election.

- That students and youths should turn out en mass for the continuous registration, describing it as the only way to decide who leads us.

- That FESSU shall convocate a Pro-CVR campaign in various secondary schools across the state.

- That the State government and Independent Petroleum Marketers are commended for reaching a meaningful conclusion after the slight logger-head between the duo.

3. STATE OF OUR UNION (FESSU):

- That Ekiti Students shall receive their bursary and scholarship very soon, as the governor in a meeting between him and FESSU Executives on the 15th May, 2017 has signaled his interest in paying the emolument and had ordered the Deputy Governor to start collating information necessary to fast-track the process.

- That there shall be an edifice at the capital city of Ekiti state, to be called “EKITI STUDENTS’ HOUSE” and it shall serve as the National Secretariat for Ekiti Students, to be built by the Government of Ekiti State.

- That there shall be a “FESSU MEGA WEEK” encompassing academic, sporting and socio-cultural activities which shall bring together all Ekiti Students at the capital city of Ekiti State, where we shall jointly celebrate our academic and cultural heritage as Fountains of Knowledge.

- That the union presently suffers from lack of mobility. Urging the Government of Ekiti State and other well-to-do Ekiti indigenes to assist by providing us with a bus for easy mobilization and effective running of the union affairs.

- Urging the governor never to forget his promises as we shall not hesitate to continue to press forward in getting our legitimate rights.

4. UNION CONSTITUTION:

- After the concise presentation of the reviewed Union Constitution before the Congress by the Committee in charge, it was agreed that the constitution be ratified at the floor of the senate after receiving and considering memos from various chapters, through their Presidents.

A. O. B:

SUSPENSION OF THE UNION PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICERS I and II

After the presentation of a verbal petition against the act of the Senate by the PRO I (Comrade Arowolo Samuel) questioning his suspension and that of his colleague (Comrade Agbajegoriiti Abiodun) in the Public Relation Office. It was concluded and affirmed by the Congress, having heard the reasons for his suspension from the Senate President (Senator Adu Opeyemi), that the suspension was genuine. The Congress thus urged the Senate to tamper justice with mercy and reconsider the embattled members of the Executive.

RECENT IGBARAODO STUDENTS’ PROTEST

- The Congress lamented the loss of a 500L FUTA student (Ayilumo Julius Adeniran) during a protest at Igbara Odo, observed a minute silence for the deceased.

- The Congress described the protest as such that did not carry FESSU as the State’s apex students’ body and the Security apparatus along. Thus urging students to embrace the spirit of due process before embarking on such highly consequential action.

- The Congress urged the State Commissioner of Police to release, without any further delay, the arrested students, at the spot of the protest.

Signed:

Comr. DARAMOLA, Temidayo

Chairman, Commique Drafting Committee

07068331800

Comr. AKOMOLAFE, Jide-Petkoff

Secretary, Commique Drafting Committee

08102620712

Comr. IDOWU, Ebenezer

Member, Commique Drafting Committee

07034856750

Sen. ADU, Opeyemi Abiodun

Senate President, FESSU

07032470324

Comr. ADEWUMI, Idowu Peter

National President, FESSU

07039271054

Cc:

Governor, Ekiti State,

Commissioner of Police,

Director of SSS,

Ekiti State Correspondent Chapel,

All Media.