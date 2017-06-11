Izunna Okafor Wins Inspire Award 2017. Source: YouthForum International

The award winning Young Nigerian Writer Izunna Okafor has received yet another outstanding recognition/award as he bagged the highly coveted Inspire Youth Award as 'The Intellectual Youth of The Year 2017'.

This was made known in the groundbreaking award ceremony which took place yesterday (9th June) where the award dinner was held.

The "INSPIRE AWARD" which is the first of its kind and its first edition, and which was held in conjunction with The "FACE OF CAMPUS AMEBO 2017" is an initiative of the popular and fastest selling campus magazine 'Campus Amebo' aimed at recognizing, inspiring, encouraging and rewarding Nigerian Youths and talented minds who have excelled and made the nation proud in their various fields of endeavours, both nationally and internationally.

Presenting the award in Awka, the CEO of the Campus Amebo and host of the award Mr. Kachikwu Kachikwu simply described the award and the recipient as 'deserving and coming at the right time' as in tandem with the profile and the personality of the awardee and the great honour that accompanies the 'trophy'.

"This is indeed a deserving honour, looking at the award and the profile of the recipient" the host in his few words.

The award ceremony which witnessed a massive turnout has in attendance over one thousand, five hundred (1500) participants drawn from various fields of life, including the intellectual world, music and movie industry, comedy, leadership, modelling, fashion, media and other creative fields in general.

The process tarted with nominations, screening and voting, and finally, selection by the judges, which brought Izunna to the reputable stage as the first ever winner of the hilarious category "Intellectual Youth of the Year 2017.

This, notwithstanding his quintessential academic excellence and record, also came as a result of his great candour, accomplishments and magnanimity in the intellectual and creative fields.

Izunna Okafor, who is a 300 level Public Administration student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka is a creative Young Nigerian Writer who has written and published various books, including novels, poems, short stories, flash fictions, and also has over fifty articles published online. He is a distinguished young writer who has written and published both in the Igbo and English Languages, making him the first person to win the Indigenous Writer Of The Year in the Nigerian Writers Award.

His other awards and nominations include:

Nigerian Writers Award/Indigenous Writer of The Year 2015/2016 (AJO Enyi)

*Pita Nwana Prize For Igbo Literature 2015 (AJO Enyi)

*N.Y.S.C. Essay Competition (2012)

*Anambra Exclusive Youth Choice Award/Outstanding Youth of The Year (2016)

*Nigeria Heritage Icon Award/Young Writer of The Year (2016).

*SLAM Hero Youth International Award/Innovative Youth of The Year 2016

*Award of Academic Excellence from The National Association of Public Administration Students (2016).

*Society of Young Nigerian Writers Merit Award (2016).

*LitraNation's Indigenous Book of The Month (December 2016).

*Award of Excellence from The Society of Young Nigerian Writers 2016.

Outstanding Nominations And Recognitions:

*The Future Award Africa/African Prize For Education 2016.

*Nigerian Writers Award 2017/Indigenous Writer of The Year.

*AEYCA/Youth Writer of The Year 2016.

*PoetrySoup's World's Top 500 Poets 2017,

*Ezenwa Ohaeto Prize for Young Nigerian Novelists 2015 (The Faithful Children), among others.

Various other Nigerian Youths who have made it in their diverse fields were also awarded at the night based on their individual categories. The event, which was anchored by a popular Nigerian comedian, Prince Neche, came to a blissful end, with the award of a brand new car plus other mouthwatering prizes to the pretty 'Miss Uniabuja' Nnoli Chioma as the grand winner Face of Campus Amebo 2017.

The next edition of the great event is expected to hold next year 2018, in a more hilarious way.