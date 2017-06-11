This Is Just The Beginning – Shekau Declares In New Video

BEVERLY HILLS, June 10, (THEWILL) – Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, has again released a video showing how insurgents sacked a military post at the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno state boasting that it was just the beginning.

THEWILL recalls that the insurgents attacked Jiddari community on Wednesday with scores reported dead.

Shekau, in the 33-minute video, was seen displaying ammunition and camouflage amongst other items 'seized' from the fleeing soldiers.

While mocking the military for going after them in Sambisa forest, he revealed that they were somewhere within Maiduguri and were fully operational.

He said the there was no dialogue between the group and the federal government in the bid to end the attacks.

“This is just the beginning,” Shekau was heard saying in the video.

Shekau further reiterated that the insurgents have not been defeated as claimed by the government.