Police Arrest Evans, Notorious Billionaire Kidnapper In Lagos

Notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike alias Evans, has been arrested at his Magodo residence in Lagos. Evans, Native of Umudim in Nnewii North LGA of Anambra state is 36 yrs.

The Anambra state born billionaire, was nabbed by the Inspector-General's Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by ACP Abba Kyari on Saturday after five years of trailing him.

The suspect was said to have run to the roof of the house for emergency exit but the policemen caught up with him.

Evans was said to be a brilliant criminal, who has given security forces sleepless nights. He was said to have collected billions of naira as ransom from his victims, including expatriates, business moguls and public office holders.

“IRT headquarters in Abuja is celebrating the arrest of the most wanted brilliant and notorious high profile kidnapper in Nigeria.

He is the Mastermind and only Survivor in attempted Kidnapping Of Chief Vincent Obianudo the Owner of Young Shall grow Motors in Festac Lagos August 2013

“He has collected several billions of Naira as ransom in the last seven years as the kingpin of kidnappers.

“He was arrested at about 1.00p.m on Saturday in his residence in Magodo Estate, Lagos,” Kyari said.

He commended the Force Headquarters for mobilising the resources to go all out against the “richest and most notorious kidnapper” in the history of Nigeria.

Kyari said the Inspector-General had directed that the suspect should be paraded before newsmen on Sunday in Lagos

Evans was said to have masterminded kidnapping operations in Anambra, Edo and Lagos, with Lagos placing a 30 Million Naira bounty on him.

Evans, a native of Umudim, Nnewi, was said to have made billions over the seven years he operated his kidnapping ring.

The police had previously traced the wanted kidnapper to his hideout at Igando area of Lagos but he escaped before they arrived, abandoning a catchment of arms.

The recovered arms included four AK-47 riffles; two automatic pistols; four magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunitions each; 1,272 ammunition, 59 AK-47 ammunition; a police bullet-proof vest; a Toyota Hiace bus, suspected to be the gang's operational vehicle, and a motorcycle.

The suspect told police investigators he had two houses in Magodo, which he brought for N130million and N70million.

Claiming to have been in the kidnapping business for 10 years, Evans also confessed to have two other houses in Ghana with four bedroom duplex each.

He claimed to have a wristwatch he bought for $170,000 and nine phones, three of which cost $6,000 each.

Evans and his gang, most of whom are now in police custody, had kidnapped very many wealthy business men in Lagos, Abuja, Delta etc.