NJC tackles presidency over recalled judges
The National Judicial Council, NJC, has pointed up the insincerity of the Presidency in handling the matters of suspected corrupt judges.
The council wondered why the Presidency was accusing it of not coorporating with the administration in the fight against corruption when it had on its part failed to heed NJC recommendation on some corrupt judges.
The council said it was “constrained” to reveal that President Muhammadu Buhari is still retaining some Judges it recommended for dismissal over their involvement in acts of corruption.
The Council, via a statement signed by its Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, said it was disappointed that the Presidency turned around to accuse it of shielding corrupt Judges, when those that were found culpable and recommended for dismissal since President Buhari administration came on board, have not been removed till date.