NJC tackles presidency over recalled judges

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has pointed up the insincerity of the Presidency in handling the matters of suspected corrupt judges.

The council wondered why the Presidency was accusing it of not coorporating with the administration in the fight against corruption when it had on its part failed to heed NJC recommendation on some corrupt judges.

The council said it was “constrained” to reveal that President Muhammadu Buhari is still retaining some Judges it recommended for dismissal over their involvement in acts of corruption.