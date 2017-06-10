Reps to re-introduce SEDC bill –Hon. Nwawuba

Hon Henry Nwawuba a House of Representatives member from Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru Federal Constituency stated that all 43 members of the South East in the House of Representatives are fully committed to ensure that South East Development Commission bill is re-introduced in the floor of the House and passed into law.

Representative Nwawuba who originally initiated the bill and later informed and called for support of the other south east members on the importantce of the bill told our correspondent on Wednesday that he stated working on the bill since September last year. During the 4th quarter of 2016 at the meeting of the South East members of the house, he presented the initial draft of the bill in their meeting and informed his colleagues that the Bill "South East Development Commission" will serve as an intervention agency that will bring economic reintergration and reconstruct the long time neglect of most infrastructures in the South East region of the country. His colleagues graciously accepted and signed up and made inputs to be included in the draft bill.

Hon. Henry Nwawuba

Rep. Mbaitoli / Ikeduru Federal Constituency

The Lawmaker stated that he is conscious of the obvious infrastructural damages in the South East during the civil war and since then no good effort has been made to address the issue of human, economic and infrastructural development in the Zone. He said the intention of this bill is to jointly bring the long awaited inclusive accelerated development. Such as roads / bridges, rail transportation, provision of health care facilities, manpower development through capacity building, environmental issue such as erosion menace that has seriously taken over many communities in the south east as well as other economic empowerment which the commission will address.

He said that the funding of the proposed commission is expected to be generated mostly from the south east which includes 3% tax from companies operating in oil & gas and other natural mineral resources as well as contribution from ecological fund from the 5 states in the south east, donor partners such as south east indigenes living in the Diaspora, who are very keen and willing to contribute to the development of the South East but have no trusted agency designated to facilitate the developmental road map in the region.

Hon. Nwawuba further stated that if the bill is eventually passed into law, it will help to douse tension and drastically reduce agitation in the South East will reduce thereby rekinling the sense of belonging to all. He opined that as a lawmaker who swore to uphold the constitution and corporate existence of Nigeria will do everything humanly possible to ensure that unity and peace are promoted by ensuring even development across the country. He narrated an instance where many of the lawmakers from the South East supported the establishment of North East Development Commission which was recently passed into law and he sees no reason why similar agency should not be establish for the people of south east. He said most indigent of South East residing in the far North were victims of Boko haram insurgency attacks and many that was fortunate to survive has gone back to their villages in the South East and are finding it difficult to make a living.

Their properties in the North East and businesses were also destroyed and no arrangement is in place to cushion the effect of the trauma they are passing through. He said that even though the North East development commission and North East Presidential Initiative are busy re-constructing most communities destroyed by Boko haram, nothing is being done to serve as palliative to Igbos that lost their belongings and returned back to their villages in the South East. South East Development Commission when established will be saddled with the responsibility of assisting such persons.

According to the lawmaker, many years after the civil war, no plan has been put in place to follow-up with the promise of 3Rs (REHABILITATION, RECONSTRUCTION AND RECONCILIATION) made by the then head of state, General Yakubu Gowon.

Hon. Nwawuba said he was astonished when the bill was killed in the floor of the House during the first reading despite the fact that South East lawmakers made wider consultations before the presentation of the bill. He wondered why all the 43 members of the South East members who co-sponsored the bill were not featured in the order paper except his name. Hon. Uzoma Nkem Abonta and the Deputy Minority leader of the House and Hon. Chukwuka Wilfred Onyema, both representing South East constituences accepted him to be the lead sponsor of the bill while they featured as co-sponsor however, the remaining 40 names that were supposed to be included as co sponsored were not mentioned in the order paper.

He recalled that from his experience experience in the House, no serious bill has been stopped in the house. His other colleagues from other regions agrees to the bill with affirmation of YES in the voice vote. Our correspondent who witnessed the proceedings confirmed his words. Hon. Nwawuba said that he was surprised when the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara repeated the question and later decided against the bill.

It created a rowdy session in the House resulting to south east members in the house staging a walkout.

Hon. Chukwuka Wilfred Onyema

Deputy Minority Leader

Briefing news men Hon.Chukwuka Weilfred Onyema, the Deputy Minority leader said he was very disappointed by the action of the speaker in killing the bill. He said the speaker was bias in killing the bill when he was already aware that YES voice was louder. In his opinion,what the Speaker did was the mind of the majority of the Northerners who did'nt want to look at the bill objectively and based on its merit.

He believes that all hope is not lost on the bill because they will re-mobilize and ensure the passage of the bill through wider consultations.

Hon. Uzoma Nkem –Abonta

Chairman Public Petition

Hon. Uzoma Nkem Abonta is a member from Abia State who is also co-sponsoring the bill. IIn an interview with our correspondent in Abuja last week, he stated that the bill is harmless. That the bill is geared towards bringing development and reconstruction of the South East zone which was devastated as a result of the civil war. In his submission, he states South East development commission is not going to tax other regions to contribute but the funding of the commission will be sourced within the South East region.

He said that those who are jittery over the name South East development commission should have nothing to fear and have nothing to lose if the Commission is established since the funding is going to be through collaboration amongst states in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

He hinted that this will help to develop and resuscitate the damaged structures and environmental degradation that is seriously affecting the South East. As lawmakers, we have to be patriotic in making laws for good governance of the country he concluded.

The Abia State born lawmaker also promised that they will reactivate the bill for quick passage.

In a similar development, the senate on Thursday passed for second reading South East Development Commission bill. The bill sponsored by the Senator Samuel Anyanwu of Imo East senatorial district is a similar version of the bill that could not be passed in the House of Representatives.

In his remark after the passage of the bill the Senate President Sen. Bukola Saraki said that the Senate will continue to ensure that unity of the country will accommodate the interest of all sections of the country for overall development.