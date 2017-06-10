Ikpokpo Applauds Okowa, Colleague Over Infrastructural Development

Chairman, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon Itiako Constantine Ikpokpo, fondly addressed as Malik by his teeming admirers, has showered praises on the state governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, on the giant strides his administration has achieved despite the economic crunch that has bedeviled the country.

Ikpokpo observed that the governor has shown great capacity in the management of the affairs and resources of the state, “his development is not on the media, his development is on the ground”, noting that if there was oil boom, the governor would have done far better than what is currently on ground.

He spoke in an exclusive interview with our correspondent when the governor inspected the Issele-Uku Leather Works Factory as part of activities marking the governor’s two years anniversary.

“looking at the funds available, I think that he has been able to do certain things right and he is on the right track and am sure by the grace of God as we go forward and move deeper into the administration, a lot of progress will be made”, he said.

Ikpokpo who doubles as the chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), also described his colleague, the chairman of Aniocha South local government council, Chief Isaac Anwuzia, who built a 14 room administration block in the council as a good manager of resources, “am sure that you are also aware that been an executive manager of human, you are not only to pay salaries and so you must satisfy every sector of the economy”.

While lamenting that though it was painful that salaries are not been paid at the third tiers of government, he noted, “it is also important that the other beneficiaries of administration in the local government should have an office to work. For me, it is a good thing”, pointing out that the dividends of democracy reached their people.

According to him, “other people are emulating it actually; that we are not coming to commission projects does not mean other people are not doing it. It has happened in Oshimli South, it is happening in Isoko South. So, for me, it just shows that there is managerial capacity in Aniocha South and we thank God for it”.

He called on Deltans to be more patient with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state even as he identified that Deltans have a role to play in the developmental process while imploring them to pray for the administration to succeed.

“I think they owe this administration prayer because God answers prayers. We are in very difficult times as a state, though challenging but God answers prayers and I ask Deltans for their prayers continuously”.