Aregbesola’s wife donates gifts received during Governor’s 60th birthday to women

Wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola has donated some gift items donated to her husband, Mr Rauf Aregbesola his 60thi birthday celebration to some women in Ilobu community in the state.

Hundreds of pregnant women and nursing mothers stormed the Primary Health Centre at Anwo area in Ilobu to the wife of the governor when she took the birthday gift to them for their use.

As the beneficiaries expressed their joy and commended the First Lady for the gesture, they showered prayers on the governor and his entire family.

The event was attended by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Alhaja Latifat Giwa, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Kunle Ige, Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Kolapo Alimi.

Others dignitaries that also attended the programme include the Commissioner for Youth and Empowerment, Mrs.Mofaloke Adegboyega, Commissioner for Federal matter Mrs Yidiat Babalola, Special Adviser in charge of the Office of the Governor, Barriter Adebisi Adejare, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Olugbenga Oyinlola, Special Adviser on Enterprises, Hon. Akintoyese Ademola.