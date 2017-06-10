ALL FOR RESTRUCTURING AND THE NEED FOR NIGERIANS TO BEWARE

Recently the call for restructuring has began to win new converts, but whether they know the meaning and import of the crusade is very important, however, we shall excuse that discussion for now.

While it is not in dispute that restructuring along the lines of true federalism is an essential ingredient for successfully managing a country of diverse ethnic nationalities like Nigeria, but it is very important to alert Nigerians to beware of false prophets who are wolves in sheep clothing, lest they lead many astray.

For our information and education, some of the loudest voices for restructuring are elements with political undertone who have been displaced economically by the new order and are thus latching onto restructuring as a means of restoration of the old order.

Some of these persons and groups are not genuinely interested in restructuring for the collective good of all, but just as an avenue to return to the status quo where their personal interest and comfort took preeminence over that of the mass of citizens.

As a Yoruba man, I can't imagine and will not be forgiven by my progenitors and generation unborn, if elements of mercantilism who got oil pipeline protection contract, contract of delivering 5 million votes to a particular party candidate prior to the last general elections and their likes are the ones championing a course that we all need to understand and demand the template and for which, what they represent speaks volume by their antecedents.

Therefore, like one has come to appreciate, what we need most urgently now, is the restructuring of our selfish, greedy, divisive, evil and hate mindset which remains a dangerous threat to the whole essence of humanity, then political restructuring can follow.

Doing otherwise, is an invitation to anarchy, thus, Nigerians should beware lest they jump before they look.