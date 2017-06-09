CLERGY COMMEND BIAFRAN AGITATION

An Anglican cleric Venerable Dr. James Onyekwelibe has commended the people of South Eastern Nigeria for speaking with one voice and adopting a peaceful strategy in their on-going agitations for political independence.

The cleric said this recently in a sermon during this year’s celebration of the Feast of Pentecost at St Mark’s Anglican Church Amakohia Owerri, Imo State.

In his homily during the church service with the Theme ‘The Need for Togetherness’, Ven. Onyekwelibe who is also the vicar of the church remarked that prior to the 30th May 2017 when south Easterner’s of the country sat at home to commemorate their loved ones who died during the Nigerian Civil War, his congregation had prayed for a peaceful and successful outing and that God heard their prayers.

Continuing in the sermon, the clergy likened the commitment and unity by the south Easterners on 30thMay 2017 to that of the early church during the Pentecost which he said made the apostles receive the Holy Spirit. He also said that the church needed the Holy Spirit which he said was like a flood light that can chase away darkness in people’s lives and enjoined all to continue living in harmony and one accord.

Further in the sermon, Dr. Onyekwelibe who is a doctorate degree holder in History and International Studies, condemned indecent dressing and clerics who always prophesy doom to in the church. He further listed the fruits of the Holy Spirit to include peace, joy, confidence, originality and lack of carnality in doing things.

In a similar development, an Owerri-based legal practitioner Barr. Emperor Iwuala, has condemned the recent ultimatum by some persons from the northern part of the country asking Nigerians from to vacate the northern part of the country.

This was contained in a recent statement made available to the press.

Barr Iwuala who was the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Imo State remarked that the people from the northern part of the country should be remorseful for the mass killing of the Igbos during the Nigerian Civil War rather than making provocative statements.

He further stated thus:

‘I am surprised that some northerners (people from northern Nigeria) are asking the Igbos to leave their place. This shows that this sect of Nigerians are not remorseful for the millions of Igbos they killed during the Nigerian-Biafran War. They are happy at the massacre and are not ready to do anything to compensate the Igbos for the loss. No wonder the marginalization of the Igbos are currently done with all boldness and without regrets. I commend my people for coming together on 30th May 2017 to speak with one voice. The message has gone to the whole world and in due time, the injustice and inhuman treatment will stop…’.

While calling on the international community to support the agitation, advised that the peaceful way the Igbos are currently using in their agitation for political independence was likely to get the desired result saying it should be intensified.

He however, long-lashed the Governor Rochas Okorocha for trying to stop the recent sit-at-home decision of the people of south-eastern part of the country; a move he termed as a sabotage..