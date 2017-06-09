If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Osun declares June 12 as Public Holiday

By Nofisat Marindoti, The Nigerian Voice,Osogbo

The Government of Osun State has declared Monday as a public holiday to mark June 12 celebration in the state.

A statement on Friday by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, announced the holiday.

The statement saids, “In line with its established policy of observing June 12 of every year as Democracy Day, the State Government of Osun has declared Monday, June 12 as public holiday.”

Okanlawon stated that the public holiday became imperative in view of the fact that June 12 marked a watershed in the history of democratic evolution in the country.

It was on the day, June 12, 1993 presidential election, adjudged to be the freest and fairest in the history of Nigeria took place.


