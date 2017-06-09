You Have Been Programmed To Succeed, Prof Eboh Tells STEPreneurs

The Delta State Job Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh has assured those recently empowered through the Skills Training Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) that they have been programmed to succeed in their various endeavors.

The Job Creation Officer gave the assurance Wednesday in Asaba, when he, some Job Creation officers and a team of government officials handed starter packs to the successful STEPreneurs who were trained for six months in Songhai Amukpe, Sapele, the administrative headquarters of Sapele local government area of the state.

“Train your minds, use your brains, the government has started you up, build your businesses and try to do the best for your customers”, Prof Eboh charged the STEPreneurs.

He disclosed that there would be product exhibition in the last quarter of the year where they would have the opportunity to display their products and make market for themselves, tasking them to prepare ahead.

He urged the beneficiaries to be discipline warning that it is the bedrock of any successful enterprises, “Today is a turning point because it marks a phase that will catapult you to success. Seek advice from the people in the business but most importantly listen to your self”, he pointed out.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr Mary Iyasere, charged them to be commitment to God and hard work, explaining further that their training was to build up their minds to be able to face the challenges of a successful business.

"So many people who are running these businesses do not have equipments but Okowa administration has given you opportunities to start well. I am here as a Commissioner but I started as a petty trader. Today, these items are given to you free of charge”, she said.

Another respondent, the Executive Assistant to the governor on Women Mobilization, Mrs. Flora Alanta, said a grateful heart is a prosperous soul and advised the beneficiaries to be consistent to hard work in total commitment to God so as to be able to sustain their businesses and to empower others.

A beneficiary, Mr. Adjohwenyo Ufuomanefe Igho who gave the vote of thanks, expressed gratitude to God for the life empowerment programme. He also commended governor Okowa for the support and prayed for wisdom for the governor.

Starter Packs given to the STEPreneur include equipment ranges from Plumbing, Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Furniture and Upholstery.