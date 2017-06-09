Video;: Watch fierce gun battle between armed robbers and bank guards in Owerri [Video]

A fierce gun battle between armed gun men and security officers of a Zenith Bank in Owerri has been captured on camera.

The video clip showed the group, supposedly robbers pull into the driveway of the financial institution, while an unsuspecting guard on duty opened the gate naively for them.

The men immediately pulled out their ammunition as they stepped out of their vehicle, but met hostile reaction from the bank security personnel who fired from a blind spot not captured by the camera.

One of the robbers was shot dead while sweeping the security post for the shooters which led to a retaliation from the assaulters.

The guard responsible for the killing of the armed robber was likely shot dead in response but that could not be confirmed from the visuals.

Upon this last assault, the group of thieves who dressed like regular customers pulled away in their car after achieving their goal.

The driver of the vehicle was seen holding items that looked like foreign currencies while one of his partners held a black receptacle that probably contained cash.