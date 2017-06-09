90 Days Ultimatum Asari Dokubo asks Igbos to defend themselves

This is following the call for Igbos to leave the North by the Coalition of Northern Youths (CNY)

Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo has called on Igbos living in the North to defend themselves in case of an attack.

The ex-militant said all Igbos have the right to defend themselves if attacked.

Dokubo said “My brothers and Sisters, fellow Biafrans, our struggle is for independence. Let me say this to Biafran People, our struggle is not to take from any other people. We have not travelled to the North, Lagos, Ibadan to take from any other people.

“They are the ones who have been taken from us. In our entire struggle for the actualization of the Independent State of Biafra, we have not invaded other people’s land. We have always reacted strength to strength.

“We have the right to defend our lives; we have the rights to defend our properties and we have the right to defend motherland. In the defense of the motherland, we have made some great sacrifices.

“For me the Biafra struggle is not limited to one of the nationalities in Biafran land. It is the struggle of the Ibibios, the Ogonis, Oron, the Ijaws, and all the Biafran people. It is our collective struggle and collective destiny. Our resources are being wasted.

'It is not even used to develop any part of this so-called Nigerian state. Where is Nigeria developed? Can you compare any part of Nigeria to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, or Pitoria? Or Cairo or Alexandra? The only way we can get control our resources is the independent of the Biafra state.”

Some notable Nigerians have however condemned the ultimatum issued by the group.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed told Nigerians that security operatives are handling the issue.