Pastor Beheads 7-year-old Boy, Buries Head at Church’s Altar

THE Nigerian Police Force under the leadership of Ibrahim Idris, inspector general of police, IGP, has arrested Adedoyin Oyekan, pastor for allegedly beheading a seven-year old boy and burying his head at the church’s altar in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Oyekan, along with one Eric, his accomplice, were arrested at Odokereke, Odogunyan of Ikorodu on Thursday, June 8. They were rescued from being lynched by some angry residents of the area after committing the offence at 16, Apata Abo Street, Odokekere, Odogunyan.

Confirming, Olarinde Famous-Cole, command’s spokesman and an assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, told journalists that: “On investigation, one of the suspects, Eric confessed to the crime. He led a team of policemen to Odokekere/ Odogunyan in Ikorodu area to apprehend Oyekan, who later led the team to where the seven-year-old boy was beheaded and his head buried.

“They hid the body inside canal. The two suspects involved have been arrested and the body and the head of the boy were brought to the station.

“Investigation has commenced and the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos,” Famous-Cole said.

Eric, who was said to be a friend to the victim’s father, allegedly stole the boy around 11.am on Wednesday, after his father left him in his care.

The suspect was said to have taken the boy to the pastor’s church where they beheaded and buried him. When the victim’s father came back to take his son, Eric claimed he had sent him home.