The African Union strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Tehran

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, June 9, 2017/APO/ -- The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AU), H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, expresses dismay at the simultaneous gun and suicide bomb attacks on Iran's Parliament Building and the tomb of the Republic's revolutionary founder that occurred on Wednesday 6 June 2017. The attacks resulted in the death of at least 12 people and left 46 others wounded.

The Chairperson expresses the AU's heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes speedy recovery to the wounded. He also expresses the AU’s solidarity with the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Chairperson notes that the attack is a reminder of the virulent nature of terrorism and reaffirms the AU’s strong rejection of all acts of terrorism and violent extremism. Reiterating AU’s commitment, he stresses the need for enhanced international cooperation in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms.