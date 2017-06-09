BREAKING: #BokoHaram Bombers Attack Cameroon Friday Morning

Two Boko Haram bombers were killed in Cameroon on Friday morning by their own bombs, local newspaper, L’Oeil du Sahel, reported, two days after another set of killers attacked the same northern Cameroonian region on Wednesday.

The newspaper said the two bombers were killed in Kolofata, a town in Cameroon’s far north, when the explosive devices they were carrying exploded before their attack. No one else was hurt.

The latest attack came two days after two bombers, a woman and an 8-year old girl blew themselves up in Galbi, an area in Mora, also in Cameroon’s far north. Two civilians were injured.

Boko Haram has been wrecking havoc in Cameroon and Nigeria and on Wednesday night, the terrorists killed about 14 people in the northeastern Nigerian town of Maiduguri and injured at least 24 others.

It was the biggest and most severe attack in Maiduguri in 18 months. The Boko Haram insurgency started in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state in 2009 before extending to Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

So far, more than 25, 000 people have been killed in Nigeria while over 2000 have been murdered by Boko Haram in Cameroon. Millions of people have been displaced and thousands of women, girls and boys have been abducted.