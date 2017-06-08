Man docked for failing to appear before Court

A 24- year old man, Adeoti Saheed was yesterday docked before a magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State for failing to answer his name when he was called.

Prosecutor Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused who was standing trial in a case charge No mos/144C/2017 disrespected the honourable court by failing to answer when his case was called.

He added that the offence committed contravened section 133(9) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused however pleaded not guilty of the offense and his counsel, Barrister A O Olodo prayed the court for his bail in the most liberal terms.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted the accused bail of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till July 10, 2017.