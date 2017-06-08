Aregbesola Charges Cabinet Members on Quality Service Delivery

Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has urged members of the state Executive Council to provide quality service to the people, saying that governance is the ultimate service to the people and God.

Aregbesola charged the commissioners and special advisers to live up to expectations by justifying their appointment into the cabinet.

This is contained in the briefing on the outcome of the council meeting made available to newsmen by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa, on Thursday.

He said, "You are chosen for a purpose. It is to serve God through serving the people. This is because governance is ultimate service to the people and God. Whoever is in government must see himself or herself as the agent of the almighty to deliver service to the people.

“Whatever might have been your motivation for coming to government, it must now be converted to delivering service to the people, either in direct or adjunct form.”

In the briefing, Baderinwa said the council members have resolved to serve the people of the state diligently and faithfully, requesting for their support and cooperation at all times.

The council, according to Baderinwa, resolved to lead by example in the pursuit of the desired goal of having new philosophy in governance whereby running government is seen more as a profitable enterprise in which maximum output is achieved with minimum input.

Baderinwa stated that the council concluded that Aregbesola’s administration is already a success, going by its quantum achievements, saying that all hands should be on deck to consolidate the lofty legacy which has endeared it to the people of the state.

The council directed that all ministries, agencies and departments, all local governments and LCDAs, all state facilities such as schools, hospitals, etc, should plant 60 trees wherever they can get land.

The council also urged all recognised traditional rulers, irrespective of status in the state, to participate in what is to be now tagged “Operation plant 60 trees” in pursuit of the noble idea of good environment and socio-economic value.

Baderinwa maintained that the councils resolved that the aacabinet would work on strategic focuses which are revenue generation; school discipline; security; Osuwon Omoluabi; sanitation; sports development; and civil service reform.