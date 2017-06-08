OAU matriculates 7,500 Students for 2016/2017 Academic Session

No fewer than 7,500 students have been matriculated into the 2016/2017 academic session by the Management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ogunbodede in his speech to the students, advised them to be of good behavior in the school and to shun bad company and groups.

He also promised them a stable academic calendar.

His words, "You are all on campus for a purpose so make sure it is fulfilled,

You will be the first set of students to be matriculated by the New Vice Chancellor who was inaugurated on Wednesday thereby marking the beginning of my tenure."

The event was chaired by some other dignitaries in the school which include the PRO, Mr Olanrewaju, the Dean of Different Faculties, the Bursar, among others.