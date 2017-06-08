Anti-Graft War: Be Fair to All, Oba of Benin Tells EFCC

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N`Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has charge officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC not to be intimidated in the discharge of their duties. The revered monarch stated this today when he received officials of the EFCC from Benin zonal office in his palace.

The Oba charged EFCC to uphold the principle of uprightness in the discharge of their duties. "You should not be intimidated, be transparent in your work. Always ensure that petitions are investigated thoroughly before arrest so that EFCC is not seen as a witch-hunt agency," he said. He admonished the Commission not to allow itself to be used by greedy and unscrupulous individuals to achieve their goals. "EFCC should be independent, fight corruption and desist from being partisans". His monarch thanked the federal government for establishing an EFCC office in Benin and wished the Commission success in all its endeavours.

Earlier, Mailafia Yakubu, head of the Benin Zonal office of the EFCC, said he and his team were in the palace to pay homage to the Oba and also inform him that EFCC has opened an office in Benin. He said the Commission deemed it imperative to inform the Oba and seek his royal blessings and support.