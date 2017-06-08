 IGBO EVICTION: Arrest and prosecute Arewa group leaders now

The Organisation For Global Youth Peace,Empowerment And Development Initiative (OGYPEDI) note with sadness and shock that at a time when Nigeria is currently faced with enormous challenges of economic hardship,farmers/herdsmen conflicts,terrorism and various forms of agitations,16 groups which claim affiliation to Arewa group could come up with an ultimatum asking the Igbos to vacate the northern part of the country.

This eviction ultimatum is not only a threat to the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria but one that is capable of plunging the country into another civil war. This action of the Arewa group is a direct contravention to section 14,subsection 1 of the Nigerian 1999 constitution as amended which expressly gave to every citizens of Nigeria the right to move and reside in any part of the country.

We hereby call on the minister of justice,the IGP and all other relevant security agencies to immediately move for the arrest and prosecution of the leaders of the AREWA group that issued the ultimatum as failure to do so would be seen to be endorsement of the action of these group of individuals.

Signed:

Michael Ipheghe

National PRO