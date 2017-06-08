The northern youths must be warned and told in very clear terms. This is not 1966. Any pogrom or slaughter of Igbos in the north will lead to a swift, immediate and devastating retaliation throughout the south.

Those that gave the Igbo quit notice in the north are playing with fire and that fire will consumme them. They are opening the gates of hell and they will enter that gate.

They are plunging us into darkness and we shall enter that darkness together. Nigeria belongs to us all.

I urge the core Muslim northern elders and leaders to call their youths to order before they spark off a series of events and a crisis that may not only lead to a second civil war but will also lead to the end of Nigeria.

This time around the Igbo are not alone. An attack on them is an attack on every southerner and every Middle Belter. And such an attack will have grave and unfathomable consequences.