MILLLIONS OF KANO STATE MUSLIMS PRAY FOR LATE EMIR ADO BAYERO AFTER THREE YEARS OF PASSAGE

Millions of Muslims in Kano began a two day prayer session on Tuesday to comomorate three years of the passage of the late Kano monarch, Alhaji Ado Abdullahi Bayero.

Sympathizers from the 44 local governments of the state as well as other states converged at kano central mousque. They recited complete Qurani numerous times, praying for the repose of the soul of the late emir who passed away on June 6, 2014.

Commenting on the death of the late emir of kano, Wambai Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero who is also the son of the late emir admitted that the immediate family members and close associates of the deceased missed his wise counsel for those three years.

Alhaji Aminu, stated that the 51 years leadership of Ado Bayero over the Kano traditional council ushered in peace, prosperity and uplifted kano and northern Nigeria to a higher ground.

The wamban kano, Aminu Ado, pointed out that in the history of the emirate under the leadership of late Emir Bayero, Kano state maintained a positive image and excelled distinguishly in the areas of commerce, religion, development, peaceful political atmosphere and Good understanding between the Good people of the state and others living in kano. He further disclosed that the unity and love existing in the family of the late monarch is the handiwork of his leadership.

He also noted that wise counseling from close associates of the Late Emir, like Dan Masani Kano, Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule, Emir of Zaria, Alhaji Shehu Idris, Kano Business mogul Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata has continued to guide the Late Emir's family.

A respected traditional title holder in the state, Dan Rimi Kano, Alhaji Sarki Waziri prayed to Allah to grant the late Emir eternal rest, describing him as a traditional ruler whose tolerance towered above those of his peers.

Late Ado Bayero was born on, 25 July 1930, he died on 6 June 2014, in Kano and was interred in accordance to Islamic rites.