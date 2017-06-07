POOR AIR QUALITY IN THE NIGER DELTA ENVIRONS
Poor air quality has been of serious concerned in the Niger Delta
area as a result of the illegal refineries been operated in the region.
It has been the source of poor quality diesel which contains high
sulfur content when is a serious treat to the people in the region
which is the major source of the black soot. It’s a serious threat
because when used in diesel engines or heavily duty machinery it
emits sulfur dioxide which is produce by the combustion of fuels
containing high sulfur. Sulfur dioxide is a moderate lung irradiant
along with N02 is a major precursor to acid disposition (acid rain).
Emission from high sulfur diesel fuel contribute to the deteriorating
of air quality which is turn affects human health damaging crops
forming acid rain and lowing visibility in addition to the negative
impact on the biodiversity and ecosystems.
The diesel powered vehicles, industry and illegal refineries are all
potential source of the pollution. The study is the first of its kind
that addresses the sulfur issues in diesel and its effects on vehicle
emission and ultimately on air quality. It aims to analyzing the
impact of the consumed high sulfur content in diesel fuel on Urban
Air Quality in Niger Delta, investigating the possible approaches
and measures to minimizing diesel high sulfur content of which
ultimately reducing various emission components specifically from
diesel powered vehicles and industry to decreasing the negative
impacts on the environment and human health is an additive
objective.
Reducing sulfur or diesel to control air pollution is versatile activity
involving many groups of people as producers or those affected by
air pollution, an answer for the following questions is required
what is the best way to reduce sulfur in diesel and improve air
quality for Niger Delta to meet ambient air quality standard, the
min of environment, health and other agencies like SON are
currently mandating lower sulfur content in diesel fuel, which is
reflected partially on mitigation of air pollution by controlling diesel
powered vehicles emission level and issuing regulation to produce
low sulfur diesel.
Defining the responsible agencies in implementing whatever
necessary is a vital step toward acceptable air quality. This can be
done by planning a strategy to limit the sulfur content of diesel fuel
copying with require vehicle technology that applies in industrial
countries and avoiding uncertain human exposure of diesel
emissions.
Studies on impacts of diesel powered vehicles emission on human
health, reduction of exhaust emission and increase public
participants and awareness using different media and languages,
combinations of strategies methods technologies new fuels and
solution of reducing urban diesel harmful emission should be
proposed for the case of Niger Delta.
It is a collective responsibility of the government, NGO private
sectors and the general public to achieve a common objective to
improve the air quality.
Author
ICHEMATI GIFT
Director at Boardbill Energy Petroleum Marketing Company