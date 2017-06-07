If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Crime & Punishment | 7 June 2017 23:31 CET

Man arrested with fresh woman head, other body parts in Osun

By Nofisat Marindoti, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

Click for Full Image Size

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old man, Ajibade Rasheed who was caught with fresh human parts in Osogbo, the State capital.

A fresh head of a woman, intestine, lung, virgina, liver and a bottle containing blood were recovered from the suspect in his car with registration no: LSD 987 DJ.

The commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye while parading the suspect, said Ajibade was caught by policemen at Olu-Ode area.

The CP said investigation has commenced to identify the victim. He assured that the matter would be properly investigated and that the suspect would be prosecuted accordingly.


" Beauty is deceptional , but character is divine - Proverbs 11 : 22 , By Omage Mnses Aigaoje.
By: Omage Moses Aigboje

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists