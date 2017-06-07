AHRC Urging Participation in Councilman Gabe Leland's Housing Rights and Resource Fair for Persons with Disabilities

This Friday, June 9th,2017, at the Adam Butzel Recreation Center from 3 - 7 pm ,(10500 Lyndon, Detroit, MI 48238), the American Human Rights Council will join Councilman Gabe Leland, State Representative Rose Mary C. Robinson and a broad coalition of government, non-profit and advocacy groups at a Housing Rights and Resource Fair for persons with Disabilities.

"Persons with disabilities are facing a severe housing crisis in the United States. The American Human Rights Council is partnering with persons with disabilities, their families and advocates to educate the President, Congress, Governors, state legislators and local city officials about essential programs and civil rights laws," said Imad Hamad Executive Director, AHRC. "Issues of housing affordability, accessibility, aging caregivers, housing discrimination and availability must be addressed. Housing is a human right! This Friday, residents will be able to access resources and participate in a conversation about the pursuit of housing justice for all."

Confirmed participants include:

the Detroit City Council Disability Task Force Chaired by Councilman Gabe Leland, State Representative Rose Mary C. Robinson, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, the United Community Housing Coalition, Peace Financial Center, Team Wellness Center, the National Federation of the Blind, Volunteers of America, Lakeshore Legal Aid, the Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council, ARC Detroit, Great Start Wayne, Detroit Department of Transportation, the Adams Butzel Recreation Center, Neighborhood Service Organization - Life Choices, Detroit Department of Recreation, and the Community Housing Network, Inc.

Attorney Isaac Robinson, AHRC Secretary, is helping coordinate this Friday's housing fair. For more information contact Isaac Robinson at the Office of Councilman Leland at 313-224-2151.