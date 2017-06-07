Man in court for stealing fairly used cars in Osun

A 35-year old man, Afolabi Shina has been arraigned before a Magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State for allegedly stealing three fairly used cars.

Prosecutor Olayiwola Rasaq told the court that the accused sometimes in 2015 at Alekuwodo area, obtained two fairly used Nissan Primera and one Rover car for sale from one Faniran Olumide but converted the cars to his personal use without the consent of the owner.

He said the offence is contrary to and punishable under section 390(9) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused however pleaded not guilty of the offense preferred against him.

His counsel, Bar. Okobe Najite implored the court to grant his client bail in the most lenient terms.

While delivering his ruling, the presiding Magistrate Olusola Aluko, granted the accused bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till July 4,2017.