 South-East South-South Network Asks Security agencies to arrest Arewa Leadership

The South East/South South‎ network, SESSNet, on Wednesday asked Security agencies to immediately swing to action and arrest leadership of Northern groups over statement credited them that all Igbo residents in the north should vacate the region.

This was stated in statement made available to Journalists via email as a result of threats against Igbo lives and property by the Northern groups.‎

The group said that the threat by these coalition groups in the North was evidently as a result of the Unity displayed by the Igbo in the South-east and the South-south to obey a "sit at home order" to mark 50 years anniversary of Nigeria war against Biafra in which over 3 million Ndigbo were killed during the civil war.‎

The South East South South Network, a coalition of professionals, students and activists, from the South East and South South region called “on security agencies to arrest these jobless youths and their sponsors who are threatened by the Unity displayed by Ndigbo to obey "sit at home order" to mark 50 years when over 3 million Ndigbo were killed.

“We use this medium to ask our people across the 19 northern states to be more vigilant and proactive in being security conscious”, the group stated and added:

“‎if the DSS could arrest Nnamdi Kanu for demanding for Igbo rights, I don't see the reason why the DSS will not arrest the leadership of the group for treason offences because they are inciting one section of the country against another, we will not take excuse from security agencies if anything happens to our people in the North.

"Those youths should be treated like criminals by security agencies and we are watching to see what DSS will do on this matter and if any Igbo are killed in the North, the leadership of the groups should face the consequences.”

The Statement was signed by more than 20 members of the group based in the United Kingdom, USA, Austria and Nigeria including: Mazi Tochukwu Ezeoke, Chief Aloysius Osuji, Daniel Elombah (UK) Emmanuel Ohai (US) Ukatuegwu Boniface Oderaa, Igwebuike Emmanuel, Onyebuchi George, Obinna Osuji, Levi Omereonye, Barrister Mike Ozulumba, Nonso Ikem, Chioma Okey, Michael Chinwuba, Felix Oti (Nigeria) Uzoma Ahamefule (Vienna, Austria)