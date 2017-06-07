Islamic State claims responsibility for shootings and suicide bomb attacks at Iran's parliament and shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini

he Islamic State (Isil) has claimed responsibility for a coordinated attack by gunmen and suicide bombers on Iran’s parliament and the the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, the spiritual leader of the Iranian Revolution.

Teams of attackers struck the two sites in Tehran early on Wednesday morning, killing at least 12 people and wounding dozens of others, according to Iranian state media. If confirmed that Isil was behind the attack, it would be their most ambitious operation yet against Iran.

One suicide bomber blew themselves up at the Khomeini shrine, which is highly symbolic for Iran’s theocratic leadership. A second bomber later detonated their explosives at the parliament during a stand off with security forces.

Isil has recently stepped up its propaganda against Iran and in March released a video in Farsi, where it called on Iran's Sunni minority to rise up against the Iranian regime. The Sunni jihadist group considers Iran's Shia leaders to be apostates and worthy of death.

Iran is deeply involved in the fight against Isil in Iraq, where it controls a network of Shia militias.

At least one guard was killed when a gunman opened fire in hallway at the Iranian parliament in Tehran, the Tansim news agency said. Several others were said to be injured.

State media reported that up four gunmen were involved in the shooting at the parliament. Elias Hazrati, an Iranian MP, said he saw three attackers, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 rifles.

Shortly after the shooting broke out at the parliament, a second attack was reported at the Khomeini shrine a few miles away. Iranian authorities said several attackers entered the shrine and exchanged fire with security forces.

One of the attackers then exploded in a ball of orange flame. It was not clear if they deliberately detonated their suicide vest or if the bomb went off after being struck by a bullet.

A gardener was reportedly killed at the shrine during the attack.

The mausoleum houses the body of Ayatollah Khomeini, the first leader of the Islamic republic, and is highly symbolic site for Iran’s theocratic leadership.

Iran's parliament continued meeting even as shooting erupted outside the main chamber. Ali Larijani, the speaker of the parliament, dismissed the attacks, saying they were a "trivial matter" and that security forces were dealing with them.

Iranian MPs posted selfies from inside the parliamentary chamber in a show of defiance.

Culled from:

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/