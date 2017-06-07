Senatorial By-Election: Ede People Asked Me to Replace Senator Adeleke- Alakinde

Following the announcement of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to conduct a by- election to fill the Osun - West senatorial district ’ s vacant seat at the upper legislative chamber on July 8th, a People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Osun State, Comrade Wale Alakinde has declared his intention to contest for the senatorial position.

It would be recalled that the Osun West senatorial district became vacant at the upper legislative chamber following the sudden death of the first civilian governor of Osun state, late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Alakinde , who hails from Ede, the home town of the late senator Adekeke, while speaking at a press conference, said he was nominated by the people of Ede community to continue the liberation struggle from where the late senator stopped.

He further explained that his ambition to contest the race was born out of his passion for the people of the district and the entire state at large.

He lauded Adeleke’ s performance and his leadership style , adding that like Adeleke, he would also help and provide needed developmental assistance to his constituents in addition to performing his legislative duties effectively.

The former governorship aspirant , who is also a chartered accountant , said the Adeleke family was not interested in allowing any of the deceased siblings to contest the by -election despite the entreaties by the All Progressives Congress .

His words, “I want to contest the Osun -West senatorial district by- election, which had been tentatively scheduled to hold on July 8 . I am not a new entrant in politics and I am confident of winning the race .

“I am in the race to deliver Osun people from the shackles of the APC government . That was what Senator Isiaka Adeleke was doing before his mysterious death and my people believe that somebody must take over the mantle from the late senator. I am being pushed forward by the Ede community.

"The Adeleke family is not interested in sending any of their family members to contest despite the pleas from the APC. His death was a mysterious one . What is two years at the senate compared to the life of their brother?

"Ede people are strongly behind my candidature because we are on a rescue mission. We want to ensure we wrestle power from APC because we are not happy about what is happening in the state.

"If you equally trace the history of the Ede people, you will know that we are warriors. Our forefathers always lead battles and that was what late Adeleke was known for.

"Adeleke was on a rescue mission. Unfortunately he is no more and somebody must pick up the challenge. We must lead our people to the promised land and that is why they push me forward." he said

Promising the people of the constituency good representation, Alakinde said, "If am considered I will appreciate it. And I promise to be faithful and loyal to my party and the people of my constituency."

Alakinde , who belongs to the Soji Adagunodo- led PDP in the state , said the crisis rocking the party would not have any negative impact on his aspiration, saying the two factions would unite to support a candidate during the election.