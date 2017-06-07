Biafra Television Broadcasting Illegally In Nigeria – Nbc

SAN FRANCISCO, 07, (THEWILL) – The Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Is'haq Modibbo Kawu, has disclosed that a pirate broadcast station, Biafra Television, is illegally transmitting on Nigeria airwaves.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interactive session with newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, he said the signals of the medium have been coming out of the country but is being tracked by the commission.

Kawu also revealed that the Boko Haram sect had commenced radio transmission through a station located between Nigerian and Cameroonian borders.

He however stated that while security agencies have been able to stop the Boko Haram-owned station from transmission, Biafra Television is yet to be blocked because of the international transmission system being used by the station.

While speaking on the dangers of revolutionary transmission, the NBS boss warned that such unlawful act could threaten the unity of Nigeria.

“Last week, I was in the office of the inspector-general of police and they had a TV screen and what was being broadcast was on Biafra Television; they were saying some of the most outlandish things, showing videos from the 1960 s and abusing everyone.

“Now, this is happening and they were asking us (NBC) because our duty is to monitor and regulate such but the television is coming from outside of Nigeria.

“Our engineers have been making contacts with the international satellite organisation that does broadcast to Africa about the fact that you cannot allow subversive broadcast into Nigeria from other parts of the world.

“The Biafra Television in the south-east, we have been tracking the station . The broadcast is coming from outside Nigeria . We have been asking questions from international satellite test systems where they are coming from. That is how it is for now.

“Last June, Boko Haram was starting a new radio station, I think on 91 .00 megahertz on the FM band from the border between Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon and so it was our duty to inform security organisations what was happening so they could take it up and which they did eventually,” Kawu said.