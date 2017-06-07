South Africa enters recession after big miss to growth forecasts

South Africa is now officially in recession, joining Nigeria which has been wallowing in the economic quagmire since 2016.

Reports indicate that the South African economy officially entered recession, after a much worse than expected first quarter saw economic output contract by 0.7 per cent, in contrast to expectations of decent growth.

The rand weakened immediately after the news, and was off 1.16 per cent against the dollar at publication time. South Africa had already been struggling to address sluggish growth even before recent political upheaval – namely the surprise sacking of its respected finance minister – rocked the country's financial markets earlier this year.

However, economists had expected it to avoid entering recession – officially defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction – with consensus forecasts predicting quarterly expansion of 1 per cent. The country's mining and quarrying industry enjoyed healthy growth of 12.8 per cent, while agriculture was another rare bright spot, returning to growth after eight consecutive quarters of contraction.